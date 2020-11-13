Soumitra undergoes tracheostomy surgery



Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee has undergone a successful tracheostomy surgery at the private city hospital and doctors are now planning to conduct plasmapheresis to improve his overall condition, said Dr. Arindam Kar, a senior official of the hospital. The doctors are also giving the 85-year-old veteran actor ventilation after the successful tracheotomy. The doctors treating Chatterjee said plasmapheresis has been planned for him on Thursday. "Our next step will be plasmapheresis which we have planned for tomorrow. That might hopefully bring back his consciousness towards normalcy," Dr. Arindam Kar said. "Chatterjee has no fever or hypertension. But he is very weak due to the prolonged stay in the hospital," the doctor also said. The legendary actor, who debuted in Satyajit Ray's masterpiece 'Apur Sansar', has been under treatment since the first week of October after testing positive for COVID-19. He later tested negative for the infection but suffering from post-coronavirus effects and other complications.

