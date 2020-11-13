Sabila, Apurba's 'Exchange'



Popular face on the small screen is Sabila Nur. Besides drama, she is also a regular in advertisements. She also has a large number of fans on social media All in all, now is the time for Sabila. This time the model actress will be seen on the exchange. 'Exchange' is the name of a play. Apurba has acted opposite to Sabila in this play.





Apurba, a talented boy from the neighborhood, will be seen in the play. He stays on the road all day with his gang and teases the girls.







Sabila Noor is an ordinary girl. Newcomer in the neighborhood. Apurba gets in his way and offers love. Sabila threatens not to respond. Sabila's life became unbearable. Then everything changes overnight. Sabila then starts to annoy Apurba with her friends. Thus, the story of the play goes on.





It is directed by Rubel Hasan and written by Mezbahuddin Sumon. Apurba, Sabila Noor and many others are acting. The play will be aired on Maasranga Television today, November 13 at 9 pm. Sabila Noor said about this, 'I did the job with a lot of fun. The story is great. I believe the audience will like the play.'

