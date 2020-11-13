Maha gets better with her acting skills

Nayma Alam Maha



Promising TV actress Nayma Alam Maha, who has been also studying BBA in a private university in the capital, is being increased day by day due to her acting skill. For this reason, Maha has been engaged with acting in several numbers of drama serials now. Of those serials, Kaiser Ahmed's 'Chan Biriyani' and Golmal, Al Hazen's 'Modhumoti', Rawnak Hasan's 'Bibaho Hobe' and Sohag Kazi's 'Bou Birodh' are her mentionable.







According to Maha, she is acting in important roles in these serials. She is not only busy with acting in TV serials but also in single episode dramas now. Maha first acted in Mehedi Hasan Mukul's drama 'Boloni Bhalobasi'. Later, she acted in Sanjoy Somadder's 'Bhalobasar Golpo' and Imraul Rafat's drama serial Cinematic. But she came into discussion to act in Murad Parvez's In Between, Shahriar Shaon's 'Biye 'Ekta Sanghatik Byapar' and Shamim Zaman's 'Chatam Ghor'. Her engagement with acting increased after working in these projects. Maha have experience to work with Mosharraf Karim and Chanchal Chowdhury. Jaya Ahsan and Nusrat Imrose Tisha are her favorite actresses. She has keen interest to act with popular actors like Apurba to develop her skill in acting, Maha said.





While talking about her career in media Maha said, "I am really grateful to them who took me in their works in media. I am learning acting all-time. By learning I want to establish myself in the field of acting. I hope everybody will co-operate me and will inspire me for acting."

