Jaya to play widow in 'Nakshikantha Jomin'

Jaya Ahsan



The two Bengal actress Jaya Ahsan finished work on another movie in Dhaka at New Normal. Akram Khan is making the film based on the novel 'Widows' by Hasan Azizul Haque. The shooting of the film titled 'Nakshikantha Jomin' ended on November 9. Here Jaya can be seen as a widow. But not now, it will be released on December 16 next year, the manufacturer said.





Akram Khan said, 'The shooting of the film is completely over. Now its word, color and editing work will continue. It will be March to be. I will take part in several international film festivals. However, the main reason for the delay in release, 2021 is a glorious year for Bangladeshis; it will be 50 years of victory. So I plan to release it on Victory Day. '





Producer Akram Khan himself is the co-producer of the 2018-19 government-sponsored film. In this movie, a bloody chapter of the history of Bangladesh hidden behind the lives of two widowed sisters will come up. Jaya and Fariha Shams Seoti are the two sisters. However, the main character here is Jaya Ahsan. Also starring Iresh Jaker, Shahnaz Khushi and his two sons Soumya-Divya and many more.





The last shooting of the film was in Narayanganj. The director said, 'I did the shooting before the corona infection in Bangladesh. Then I shot the scene in Habiganj, Syedpur. This time I did it in Narayanganj. The shooting has ended in a total of 17 days. Earlier, Akram Khan had made a movie called 'Khacha' with Jaya Ahsan. That too was a government grant. The story of this film was also taken from the novel of Hasan Azizul Haque.

Leave Your Comments