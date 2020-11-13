BD-Nepal 'Mujib Borsho FIFA Int'l Football Series' begins today

Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuiyan (left) and the British Head Coach of Bangladesh National Football team Jamie Day pose with trophy after the pre-match press meet on Thursday. -BFF



The two-match 'Mujib Borsho FIFA International Football Series' 2020 between Bangladesh and Nepal national football teams begins today at Bangabandhu National Stadium. With the match, Bangladesh are going to return to international football after about ten months.







Bangladesh squad:





Goal Keepers- Shahidul Alam Sohel and Anisur Rahman.Defenders-Topu Barman, Yeasin Khan, Bishwanath Ghosh, Susanto Tripura, Riadul Hasan, Rahmat Miya and Yasir Arafat.Midfielders-Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Rabiul Hasan, Biplu Ahmed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sohel Rana, Jamal Bhuiyan (Captain), Manik Hossain Mollah and Rakib Hossain.Forwards -Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Towhidul Alam Sabuj, Saaduddin, Nabib Newaj Jibon, SM Bablu and Sumon Reza.



Nepalese football team, which arrived in Dhaka on Nov 5, will play their remaining FIFA International friendly against the hosts on November 17 at the same venue.Both matches will kick-off at 5pm (Bangladesh time) with maximum 8,000 spectators to be allowed to witness the match at the stadium following health guidelines.





State-owned Bangladesh Television will telecast both the matches live while Bangladesh Beter will broadcast the running commentary of the matches.Two categories of tickets will be released for the two-match series with VIP ticket costing Tk 500 and gallery tickets Tk 100 each.The British Head Coach of Bangladesh National Football team Jamie Day accompanied by team's Assistant coach Stuart Watkiss, newly appointed goalkeeping coach Les Cleevely and other foreign coaching staffs are grooming the team ahead of series against Nepal.Meanwhile, Head Coach Jamie Day on Thursday announced a 23-member Bangladesh squad.





