Shakib joins Mahmudullah at Khulna, Mushfiq in Dhaka



Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and T20 skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is all set to move Gemcon Khulna while Beximco Dhaka roped Mushfiqur Rahim as the players' draft of the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup took place at Le Méridien hotel in the city on Thursday.





Beximco Dhaka, who got the first chance to call, sprung surprises by picking Mushfiqur Rahim as many people thought that the team that will get the first call will rope Shakib Al Hasan.







Khulna who got the second call, roped big fish Shakib as expected. Fortune Barisal has picked ODI captain Tamim Iqbal while Gazi Group Chattogram roped Mostafizur Rahman Chittagong in their first call. Mahmudullah Riyad was supposed to be taken by Minister Group Rajshahi but Rajshahi surprisingly chose promising all-rounder Saifuddin in their first call. Mahmudullah however later was taken by Khulna.







Former ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza who was not placed in the Player Draft, will be available to take part in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup if he recovers fully from the injury.







But two veterans Abdur Razzak and Sahahriar Nafees were surprisingly snubbed by Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Junaid Siddique and Enamul Haque Jr. were also overlooked despite impressive beep test scores as the franchises looked for new blood. Eight cricketers from the Under-19 World Cup winning team got a nod in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.







Akbar Ali, who led Under-19 World Cup team alongside Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Shahadat Hossain, will play for Dhaka. Towhid Hridoy and Pervez Hossain Emon were picked by Barisal. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam and left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan are all set to play for Gazi Group Chattogram and Shamim Patowary will play for Gemcon Khulna. Among other notable veteran figures, former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful along with all-rounder Farhad Reza were picked by Rajshahi while Jahurul Islam Omi will play for Khulna.







Tamim Iqbal will take the reins at Fortune Barishal. The team's media manager Sekandar Ali confirmed the news on Thursday. With Bangabandhu T20 Cup top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will return to competitive cricket after serving a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches from the bookies. The tournament is expected to kick off later this month. a total of five teams will participate in this league. Earlier, BCB organized a 50-over competition named BCB President's Cup comprising three teams.





Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 player list :







Beximco Dhaka:







Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Nasum Ahmed, Naeem Sheikh, Naeem Hassan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Muktar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi





Fortune Barishal:







Tamim Iqbal Khan, Afif Hossian Dhrubo, Taskin Ahmed, Irfan Shukkur, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Abu Jayed Rahi, Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Mohammad Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mahidul Ankon, Pervez Hossain Emon, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Sayem, Sohrawardi Shuvo





Gemcon Khulna:







Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Al Amin Hossian, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shamim Patowary, Ariful Haque, Shafiul Islam, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Salman Hossain, Jahurul Islam Omi





Minister Group Rajshahi:





Mohammad Saifuddin, Sk Mahadi Hasan, Nazmul Hossian Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Farhad Reza, Mohammad Ashraful, Arafat Sunny,







Ebadat Hossian, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Rony Talukder, Anisul Emon, Rezaur Rahman, Jaker Ali Aunik, Rakibul Hasan (Snr), Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Sunzamul Islam





Gazi Group Chattogram:







Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarker, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shoriful Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Md Shykat Ali, Mominul Haque, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehadi Hasan

Leave Your Comments