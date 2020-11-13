Smoking Zones: A Necessity for Amendment in the Hospitality Sector

According to a World Health Organization Official Publication, current evidence suggests that the severity of COVID-19 disease is higher among smokers. Undoubtedly, it is high time for the smokers to quit smoking. Moreover, from PLoS One journal, Volume-10, Issue-10, we know that existing studies show that smoking and passive smoking might equally increase the risk of certain diseases, such as breast cancer, allergic rhinitis, allergic dermatitis, and food allergy. As a matter of fact, we have to be careful about the harms of passive smoking as we are about smoking as it can be equally harmful for the body during the time of the covid-19 pandemic.
People all over the world including Bangladesh need to travel for work and recreational activities from one city to another city and from one country to another country and there is no alternative of staying in hotels and eating food in restaurants while they are outside.
According to GATS (2017) Survey result in Bangladesh almost 93.1% people (male-95.7% and femle-90.7%) believe that non-smokers are severely affected due to passive smoking. Hence, a large population of male and female in Bangladesh understands that passive smoking causes severe threats to their surrounding non-smokers.
We know that second hand smoke can cause vital damage for the body. For instance, if we take a closer look at the Journal of Hypertension Volume-35, Issue-10 it has been written that "Studies have shown that Second Hand Smoke Exposure (SHSE) increases the risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) by 25-30%". We all know that heart is a vital organ of the human body which has to be taken care the most at all times to live a healthy life. Moreover, In the International Journal of Statistics in Medical Journal it has been strongly established through authentic evidence that passive smoking leads to morbidity and mortality. The enemy has been identified, now let the war begin.
Now, we know the health harms. But what is the reason of second-hand smoking being so higher in Bangladesh? In the Journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research, Volume-17, Issue-1 it has been mentioned, "The population of Bangladesh is highly susceptible to secondhand smoke (SHS) exposure due to high smoking rates and low awareness about the harmful effects of SHS". Now, both factors are unhealthy for the mass people during the pandemic which should be given more importance and acted upon by the concerned authorities.
Let us take a closer look at the law. According to section-4 of Bangladesh Tobacco Control Law, it is prohibited to smoke in public places and public transport. But reality tells us another story. In the covid-19 pandemic people are smoking in the hotels and restaurants violating the tobacco control law when other non-smokers are being badly affected.
Every problem has a solution. The solution to the problem of second-hand smoke leads to one door-removal of designated smoking area in the hospitality sector. Another thing that we have to address is the conflict between Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and Bangladesh Tobacco Control Law is that in FCTC there is no restriction of designated smoking area whereas in Bangladesh Tobacco Control Law (2015), section-4 smoking is strictly prohibited in all public places. Besides, in section-7 (e) of Bangladesh Tobacco Control Law it has also been mentioned, "According to the rule of article (d), after requesting a person not to smoke, if they continue smoking, the person responsible for the premises can expel the smoker, refrain to provide them any service and take assistance from law and order agencies.". There are punishments of smoking in public places but they are not being as much effective as it would be if designated smoking area in the hotels and restaurants are removed.
Now, Bangladesh Government should immediately amend law for removal of designated smoking area in the hospitality sector considering the public health concern. The covid-19 pandemic time is the right time for this change which can save ample lives and also reduce the treatment cost of the general sufferers and the government. In this way, we can also gradually move towards fulfilling the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's public commitment of making Bangladesh a tobacco-free country by 2040. Not only it would augment the image of our government in the country but it will also enhance our image in the international domain which can be a lifetime achievement of our country.
