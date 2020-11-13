Ridesharing helps working women



Working women in Bangladesh are no less than superheroes. They wake up even before birds. Do household works, make breakfast for the family and then gets ready for office. After 8 hours of hardship at the office, she has to get back home early for making dinner. Most of the times they have to maintain everything from grocery shopping to dropping kids to school to office meetings.







All these works and yet they are fulfilling them magnificently. But life of a working woman can be very hard, especially in cities like Dhaka, where most of their time are wasted in traffic. But they don't have the luxury to be late. Amid this hectic situation ridesharing can make their lives a little bit easy.





When she's getting late and there's a huge traffic motorcycle ridesharing service will help her reach the destination in time. If she has multiple tasks in hands like dropping kids to school, pick groceries or attend a meeting she can use Rentals service of Uber. And if she has a meeting outside the city she can use Intercity ridesharing services.





As modern day technologies like GPS tracking, sharing status to trusted contact feature, national emergency button etc. are used in the ridesharing services they will always be safe while commuting. The blessing of modern technology now is our hand. All these services are available with just the tap of a button. So, at least these superheroes don't have to worry about their commuting and safety anymore.







