President, PM shocked at Bahrain PM's death



President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep condolences on the passing away of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the longest-serving Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.





The President and the Prime Minister sent separate messages to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, reports UNB.





President Hamid extended good wishes in his message for the bereaved family members and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain to bear the irreparable loss. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended deepest condolences on behalf of the people and the Government of Bangladesh and on her own behalf to the people of Bahrain through King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the sad demise of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. The Prime Minister further mentioned in her condolence message that Bangladesh has lost one of her great brothers at the sudden departure of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.





She prayed to Almighty Allah for the eternal peace of the departed soul and that Allah give courage and fortitude to the bereaved people and Royal family members of the Kingdom of Bahrain to bear this loss.







