JU's Prof Mamun on list of world's top physicists



Dr A A Mamun, a professor of physics at Jahangirnagar University (JU), has been listed among the top two percent of the world's most-cited physicists by US-based Stanford University in its journal. Dr Mamun is among the foremost scientists in the country, with a total of 417 publications in prominent research journals across the globe, and has over 12,000 citations, according to a release by JU. His research interests include plasma physics, quantum physics, and medical physics, it said, reports UNB.





Dr Mamun earned his PhD from St Andrew's University in the UK on a Commonwealth Scholarship, and was a postdoctoral fellow at Humboldt University in Germany. JU Vice-Chancellor Dr Farzana Islam has congratulated Dr Mamun for his remarkable achievement and wished him success in his future endeavours.

