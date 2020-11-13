Uyghur Muslim Rights Council protests in Dhaka



A protest rally and human chain was held on Thursday at the National Press Club in Dhaka organized by Islamic scholars and Ulemas under the banner of 'Uyghur Muslim Rights Council' (Uyghur Musalmaner Odhikar Parishad) demanding political and religious rights for the persecuted Uyghur minority Muslims in Xinjaing Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.







The Uyghur Muslims are allegedly persecuted by the Chinese government and they are not allowed to practice their Islamic faith by the Communist government of China.







The demonstration was part of Bangladeshi Muslims showing solidarity with their fellow Uyghur Muslims. Colorful placards depicting atrocities perpetrated by the Chinese, demolition of ancient Mosques to construct public toilets, weeping Uyghur women being paraded to detention centers, enforced birth control measures to control Muslim population, Chinese riot control police hitting hard the hapless Uyghur Muslims were prominently displayed during the protest march.



The event was observed as a token of support to Uyghur Muslims to mark the occasion of Independence Day of 'the Islamic Republic of East Turkistan' which is observed worldwide on 12th November. During the event, Islamic scholars demanded religious freedom to Uyghur Muslims and called on Ummah to pay heed to utter human rights violations perpetrated by the Chinese government in Xinjiang.



They also demanded a UN fact finding team be allowed to visit various detention camps, stop harassment of Uyghur Muslims, stop reeducation camps, allow Uyghur Muslims to follow traditional Islamic practices such as Namaaz, growing of beard, wearing of Islamic dress and scull camps etc.





