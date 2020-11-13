34 Chattogram forest robbers surrender

A total of 34 robbers surrendered to the Rapid Action Battalion in presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram on Thursday. -Agency



As many as 34 forest robbers of different groups have surrendered to the Rapid Action Battalion in presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram. They surrendered with their firearms at the Banshkhali High School grounds in the afternoon on Thursday; and made commitment not to go back to their previous criminal activities.







They promised to return to the society. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan thanked the robbers for laying down firearms and said, "Those who are yet to surrender can't remain in hiding for long. We are looking into everything," "I request all other forest robbers to follow the same path before facing dire consequences," the Home Boss. The surrendered robbers handed over a total of 90 firearms and 2,056 bullets.



