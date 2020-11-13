Charges framed against Prothom Alo editor, 8 others



Bangla language daily Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman and eight others have been indicted in a case filed over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Naimul Abrar Rahat at a Kishor Alo program last year.





KM Imrul Qayesh, Judge of Dhaka Sessions Court, framed charges against the accused on Thursday and set December 14 for taking evidence in the case.





The court also discharged Prothom Alo's Deputy Editor Anisul Hoque as it found no grounds to frame charges against him. The other accused in the case are Kabir Bakul, Shubhashish Pramanik Shuvo, Mohitul Alam Pavel, Shah Paran Tusher, Jasim Uddin Apu, Mosharraf Hossain, Sujan and Kamrul Haider.





Matiur Rahman and eight others, now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after the court read out the charges to them.





Lawyers Ahsanul Haque Samaji and Prashanta Kumar Karmakar represented the Prothom Alo editor in court. The plaintiff was represented by lawyer Omar Faruk.





Abrar Rahat's father Mujibur Rahman expressed dissatisfaction over the exclusion of Anisul Hoque from the charges and said he would go to higher court if necessary.





Ninth-grader Naimul Abrar Rahat, a student of Dhaka Residential Model College, died of electrocution during an anniversary program of Kishor Alo, a supplement of the Prothom Alo for young readers, on the school premises on 1 November last year.





His father Mujibur Rahman filed the case with the Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka on November 6, alleging negligence leading to the death.





Leave Your Comments