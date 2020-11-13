TIB's study politically motivated: Quader



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday described the study report of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on good governance in facing coronavirus (Covid-19) as partial and politically motivated. "TIB's study is partial and it is more political than research-oriented," he told a press briefing at his official residence on parliament premises, reports BSS.





Mentioning that the study was carried out in severe negative perspective, the minister said the study stated about Digital Security Act and withdrawing of all cases filed for harassment while giving recommendations on what to do to face Covid-19.





Quader said the researchers dubbed the TIB report as a political report instead of calling it a study.





About irregularities in health sector mentioned in the TIB report, the minister said the government has already taken steps against those irregularities in a self-motivated way.





"The government has taken actions against all sorts of irregularities and misdeeds and is bringing all offenders to justice in a self-motivated way not on recommendation or demand of any agency, organization or party," he said.





Mentioning the government's robust stance against corruption, he said if TIB gives a list by specifying where irregularities and corrugation are taking place, the government would take actions.





Quader said the outbreak of coronavirus is a new experience for the entire world while the developed nations have been witnessing severe troubles to face the pandemic.





Under the farsighted and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh did better in facing the Covid-19 following the suggestions of the experts, he said.





The minister said the government is taking preparations to face the probable second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.





When the world community is lauding the measures of Bangladesh government in facing the pandemic, TIB researchers did not find a minimum positive initiative of the government, he said, adding that this act of the TIB is very sad.





Quader said rising questions in the people's mind about the purpose of conducting the study is very natural.





"The people think that the research was not conducted under specific structure of social science research rather it was conducted on politically-motivated or different other purposes," he said.





The AL general secretary said his party has contributions to each and every achievement of the nation as AL always played strong and courageous role in realizing people's rights.





AL leaders and workers took to streets to wage struggles and movements against autocratic rules while many leaders and workers of the party embraced martyrdom for the sake of the country, he added.





Pointing to BNP, he said those who grab state power through killings and terrorism through the dark secret alleyways, they remain as cowards in the history.





Quader said BNP did not do anything for the distressed people during the coronavirus pandemic.





As AL leaders and workers stayed beside the people, they were infected more by the deadly virus and many have died, he added.









