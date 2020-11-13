Work for disadvantaged people: PM Hasina

A four-member delegation of the Christian community, led by Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) President Patrick D' Rozario, called on Prime Minister at her official residence- Ganabhaban on Thursday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said she has been working untiringly for the betterment of the neglected and disadvantaged people giving priority to humanity in persuasion of Bangabandhu's ideals.





"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman always used to prioritize humanity on top and his affection to the people was unlimited. What I am doing now is a reflection to the ideology of Father of the Nation," she said, reports BSS.





The premier made the remarks when a four-member delegation of the Christian community, led by Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) President Patrick D' Rozario, called on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning. PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.





Spelling out various steps of her government for the wellbeing of the underprivileged section of society, Sheikh Hasina said after forming government in 1996, she rehabilitated the leprosy patients by providing them with houses.





She also mentioned that she has been rehabilitating Bede (gypsy) and Hijra (transgender) people as they remain neglected in society. The prime minister called upon the affluent section of society to stand beside the neglected and disadvantaged people. The press secretary said the delegation members highly appreciated prime minister's leadership in combating coronavirus (Covid-19) and saving vulnerable people during this situation.





They told the prime minister that the Christian community will always stay beside her during any situation.





The delegation members also said Pope Francis highly praises and values the prime minister's generosity in giving shelter to over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingya people in Bangladesh.





Giving them shelter in Bangladesh and saving their lives is a huge humanitarian work done by the prime minister, they added.





The delegation members informed the premier that they have taken different programmes on the occasion of 'Mujib Borsho'.





As part of it, they said, they will plant a total of 7 lakh trees, of which plantations of 3.5 lakh have already been done.





The delegation members said they have paid tributes to Father of the Nation by visiting Tungipara.





The prime minister extended thanks to them for undertaking different programmes on the occasion of 'Mujib Borsho', the press secretary said.





Newly appointed Arch Bishop of Dhaka Bejoy D'Cruze and Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of the Vatican to Bangladesh George Kocherry were in the delegation.





PM's Security Affairs Adviser Major General (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and PMO Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present on the occasion.









