Burkina Faso jihadist attack kills 14 soldiers





During a five year old jihadist insurgency one of the worst attacks took place killing fourteen soldiers after ambushing their patrol in northern Burkina Faso, said the government.



The attack took place Wednesday in the country’s north, near the border with Mali and Niger.

“A convoy of the Tin-Akoff military detachment” was ambushed by “armed terrorist groups”, government spokesperson Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said on Thursday. 1200 people left dead and more than a million forced from their homes when jihadists started incursions in Northern Burkina Faso from neighbouring Mali in 2015.



Promising peace president Roch Marc Christian Kabore seeking second term launched his campaign last week.

But his critics say he has been unable to confront the growing jihadist threat during his first term.

The violence will prevent residents of almost 1,500 villages out of some 8,000 in the country from taking part in the vote.

In September, parliament passed a law allowing the results to be validated even if polling did not take place everywhere.

Burkina Faso is one of the world’s poorest countries and its armed forces are under-equipped.







