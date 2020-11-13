Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll tops 164,000









Because of alleged cyber attack Brazil government was unable to upload numbers on its COVID-19 website. For the first time since Nov. 5, the government was able to post. On Thursday the number of fatalities were 908, which raised the tally to 164,281 nationally. Several states had difficulty realizing the figures due to the issue.









Brazil has the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and India.





The average number of daily increase in deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last seven days was 357, the lowest since April 29, while the average number of daily new cases was 23,866, the lowest since June 3.





The fatality rate of COVID-19 in Brazil is 2.8 percent.





Leave Your Comments