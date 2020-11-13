Tale of a bamboo bridge

A bamboo bridge is the only means of communication for over one lakh people of 15 villages in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria. People including students of schools and colleges everyday cross the risky bamboo bridge as they have no alternative way.

Though local public representatives always make lofty promises to construct a permanent pucca bridge over Chetra River in Aruail union of the upazila, nothing happens putting the local people in mere frustration.

During a recent visit, local people told this correspondent that though the people of Aruail, Ranidia, Kakuria, Rajapur, Baropaika, Buniartek, Dhamaura, Dubajail villages under Arauil union and Pakshimul, Fatehpur, Parmandapur, Haripur, Shatbaria and Boroichara villages of Pakshimul union use boats as transport means in the rainy season, their only means of communication during the dry season is the bamboo bridge which is around 700 ft long and 6 ft wide.

Not only the fifteen villages of two unions, people of Kholapara, Mendipur, Sadekpur, Aganagar, Jafarnagar, Srinagar villages under Bhairab upazila and Noada, Koitupi, Maddhachar and Kamarballi villages of Bajitpur upazila also communicate to different areas of Sarail upazila crossing the bamboo bridge, they added.

Asif Iqbal, a local social worker, said, “Thousands of people including students cross the bamboo bridge with risk of their life every day. If a permanent pucca bridge is built, sufferings of people will lessen.”

Aruail Union Awami League President Abu Taleb said, “People in the area have been crying for a pucca bridge for years. Hopefully, the local lawmaker will take initiatives to construct a permanent bridge.”

Aruail Union Parishad Chairman Mosharraf Hossain said, “If a pucca bridge is built, people in the area will be benefitted. I call upon the authorities concerned to take necessary measures in this regard.’

Upazila LGED Engineer Nilufar Yeasmin said, “An application has been submitted to the ministry concerned to construct a bridge considering the sufferings of people. The matter is under process and will be approved within few days.”

Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka said, “It is important to construct a permanent pucca bridge keeping the sufferings of people in mind. The matter is now under process.”

