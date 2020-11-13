74 migrants killed in shipwreck off Libya coast

International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirms 74 fatalities of migrants on Thursday off the coast of Khums, Libya.





Women and children were there among 120 people carrying by the boat. “Forty-seven survivors have been brought to shore by the coast guard and fishermen and 31 bodies have been retrieved while the search for victims continues," IOM said in a statement Thursday.





"The mounting loss of life in the Mediterranean is a manifestation of the inability of States to take decisive action to redeploy much needed, dedicated search and rescue capacity in the deadliest sea-crossing in the world," IOM Libya Chief of Mission Federico Soda said in the statement.





"We have long called for a change in the evidently unworkable approach to Libya and the Mediterranean, including ending returns to the country and establishing a clear disembarkation mechanism followed by solidarity from other states. Thousands of vulnerable people continue to pay the price for inaction both at sea and on land."





Six fatalities reported on Wednesday after the dinghy in which they were travelling with more than 100 migrants capsized off Libya’s coast.

30 migrants have died while trying to reach Italy through sea from October till now, IOM reports.





This year from the beginning at least 575 lost their lives in the Central Mediterranean, IOM thinks the number is considerably higher than this.

























Leave Your Comments