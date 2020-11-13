Brahmanbaria Press Club to get vehicle from MP Bulbul

For the convenience of transport, Brahmanbaria Press Club is going to get a vehicle from Ebadul Karim Bulbul, a lawmaker elected from Brahmanbaria-5 (Nabingar).







The announcement came during a reception conferred to the newly-elected office-bearers of Brahmanbaria Press Club by MP Bulbul, also a member of the parliamentary standing committee on information ministry, at the Beacon Business Center in the capital on Wednesday evening.







Ebadul Karim Bulbul said, “Bangladesh is no more a country of the poor. The pharmaceutical industry has brightened our image in the international arena.”







About the success of Beacon Pharma, MP Bulbul said, “We first marketed the cancer medicines in Bangladesh. Beacon Pharman is in the leading position to manufacture viral products. We have a worldwide fame, which has been reported in the national and international media.”







Conducted by Brahmanbaria Television Journalists’ Association Joint General Secretary Zahir Raihan, the program was addressed by Nabinagar Upazila Awami League Liberation War Affairs Secretary Nazrul Islam Nazu, The Independent Special Correspondent Dipak Kumar Acharya, businessman Abdul Awal, Brahmanbaria Press Club President Reazuddin Jami, General Secretary Jabed Rahim Bijon, Senior Vice President Pijush Kanti Acharya, Vice President Ibrahim Khan Sadaat, Treasurer Nazrul Islam Shahjada, executive member Monir Hossain.







Brahmanbaria Press Club Office Secretary Shahjahan Shaju, Library and Sports Secretary HM Siraj, Cultural and Information Secretary Mojibur Rahman Khan, executive member Farhadul Islam Parvez, Daily Jugantor Brahmanbaria Correspondent Shafiqul Islam, Daily Star Correspondent Masuk Hridoy, Daily Lakhokantha Correspondent Bahadur Alam were also present on the occasion.







A crest was given to MP Bulbul on behalf of Brahmanbaria Press Club. The lawmaker was also made life member of the press club.

