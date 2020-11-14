Bikrampur museum in Munshiganj



After the migration of Jogunath Babu, a piece of land of his belonging was taken by the government and then a Museum was built in here. It is now open 6 days a weak except its weekly holiday, Thursday. It was inaugurated in 2013 by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



How to go

There are several transport is available from Dhaka to Munshiganj. The bus services are "Nayan Paribahan", "Dighir par Paribahan" and "Dhaka Transport", all of the buses used to start from "Gulistan" of Dhaka. It will cost you 60-80 taka, and will require 1 hrs to 2 hrs bus journey depending upon the road traffic.









Also you can hire CNG auto rickshaw from the "Postogola", and it will take you 250-350 to take you at Muktarpur bridge. Remember, if you are hiring CNG, make sure who will provide the toll of the bridge. For you information, the toll fee is 20 taka. So negotiate with the driver of CNG about who will provide the toll.





Where to stay

Though the district is just beside the Dhaka, still its hard to find a suitable hotel from the district. The main reason, may be people from dhaka used to come this place for a single day trip. But anyway, if you need to stay at Munshiganj town, that case I'll suggest you to stay at "Hotel Comfort" this one is the best from the town.











Also you there is another one which is "Hotel three star international". But the quality of the rooms of this hotel is not that much good. For both cases, it will take 100-700 taka per night depending upon the room.









Leave Your Comments