Insulin Pump - A smarter step against diabetes





A large number of the contemporary global population is diabetic. Many also have diabetes yet remain undiagnosed due to negligence or lack of information. Insulin is considered to be the key remedy against diabetes in all cases. However, many people struggle to start or continue insulin intake because it involves injections with needles. Still, situations occur when patients are left with no other choice.







The fear and hesitation come from the fact that numerous people are afraid of using needles and injections. Other than this, many baseless stigmas keep people away from testing for diabetes or undergoing treatment. There is a misconception that if one starts to take insulins, there is no way to stop it anymore. The truth is, insulin can be stopped at any time and then resumed back again according to patients' requirements and doctors' advice. In most cases, patients have sufficient reasons to continue their insulin doses.







Another misconception prevailing in our surroundings is that, once a patient has been advised to take insulin, s/he is soon facing severe consequences. More awareness is needed to be raised to help our mass realize that diabetes is controllable, and insulin is the key to it. Insulin has the best outcome in controlling diabetes compared to all the other methods. It is also the only way to manage diabetes in more complex cases, i.e., diabetic neuropathy, diabetic nephropathy, etc.







Continuous research by experts and pharmaceuticals worldwide has been ensured to pursue a better and more convenient remedy for diabetes. It brought a lot of optimism among the concerned when inhaler insulin had been introduced in the market a few years back. But it could not sustain for certain underlying causes.But what's more interesting is that we may just have found another even better solution against diabetes, and it doesn't involve any needle either!



Insulin Pump

Insulin pumps supply insulins to human body through a micro-size pipe underneath the belly's human skin. It requires to be changed only once in every 3 days, hence the need for pricking needles is reduced by upto 90%. This means those who were afraid of needles can now take a breath of relief. The tiny device, which looks similar to a mobile phone, operates with an automated system that can consistently diagnose and monitor the patients' glucose levels and supply rapid-acting insulin as per requirements.







It is a very easy-to-use device, so patients do not have to put up much effort after it. Doctors brief the patients and their caregivers on how insulin pumps operate, and then they can use it confidently without any problems.Since insulin pumps do not require needles or blood extraction, patients can enjoy the convenience of free movement while wearing it. This way, glucose levels are controlled without the patients having to check their glucose conditions now and then.





Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) eliminates the hassle of having to regularly sit with fingertest kits for diabetic patients. With continuous glucose monitoring, it can provide even more frequent blood-glucose (in every 5 mins). It can also alert the patients in advance for any possible change in sugar levels. This way, patients can be more aware of the changing conditions in their bodies and take quicker steps in any emergency. Patients with type 1 and type 2 (with increased chances of rapid blood-glucose rise or fall) diabetes across the world are now gradually shifting to insulin pumps.











Bangladesh has also been seeing its primary phase of the popularity of insulin pumps in recent times. A good number of patients have already been using the device and are now enjoying a much better and convenient lifestyle than ever before. Yet, since the device is still relatively expensive for the mass economy, not all diabetic patients have been able to give it a try.Dr. Shahjada Selim, Associate Professor, Department of Endocrinology, Hormone and Diabetes Specialist, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.Email: [email protected]





