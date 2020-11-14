Prevention and controlling of an epidemic





Each year World Diabetes Day is centered on a theme related to diabetes. Topics covered in the past have included diabetes and human rights, diabetes and lifestyle, and the costs of diabetes. This year sees the third of a three -year campaign that will address the growing need for diabetes education and prevention programmes. The campaign slogan for 2020 is NURSES MAKE THE DIFFERENCE FOR DIABETES. The day itself is celebrated on November 14, to mark the birthday of Frederick Banting who, along with Charles Best, first conceived the idea which led to the discovery of insulin in 1921.





WDD is celebrated worldwide by the over 200 member associations of the International Diabetes Federation in more than 160 countries and territories, all Member States of the United Nations, as well as by other associations and organizations, companies, healthcare professionals and people living with diabetes and their families.







The World Diabetic Day campaign calls on all those responsible for diabetes care to understand diabetes and take control. For people with diabetes, this is a message about empowerment through education. For governments, it is a call to implement effective strategies and policies for the prevention and management of diabetes to safeguard the health of their citizens with and at risk of diabetes.







For healthcare professionals, it is a call to improve knowledge so that evidence-based recommendations are put into practice.

For the general public, it is a call to understand the serious impact of diabetes and know, where possible, how to avoid or delay diabetes and its complications.







The campaign goals are to:

o Encourage governments to implement and strengthen policies for the prevention and control of diabetes and its complications.

o Disseminate tools to support national and local initiatives for the prevention and management of diabetes and its complications.

o Illustrate the importance of evidence-based education in the prevention and management of diabetes and its complications.

o Raise awareness of the warning signs of diabetes and promote action to encourage early diagnosis.

o Raise awareness of and promote action to reduce the main modifiable risk factors for type 2 diabetes.

o Raise awareness and promote action to prevent or delay the complications of diabetes.





Diabetes a group of metabolic diseases, clinically known as Diabetes mellitus, in which a person has high blood sugar, either because the body does not produce enough insulin, or because cells do not respond to the insulin that is produced. Glucose is vital to human health because it's the main source of energy for the cells that make up muscles and tissues and that is why it is the main source of fuel of the body.







This high blood sugar produces the classical symptoms frequent urination, increased thirst and increased hunger. If anyone has diabetes, no matter what type, it means he has too much glucose in his blood, although the reasons may differ and too much glucose can lead to serious health problems. There are three main types of diabetes: Type 1 diabetes results from the body's failure to produce insulin, and presently requires the person to inject insulin.







Type 2 diabetes results from insulin, a condition in which cells fail to use insulin properly, sometimes combined with an absolute insulin deficiency. Gestational diabetes: is when pregnant women, who have never had diabetes before, have a high blood glucose level during pregnancy. It may precede development of type 2 DM. All forms of diabetes have been treatable since insulin became available in 1921, and type 2 diabetes may be controlled with medications.







Both type 1 and 2 are chronic conditions that usually cannot be cured. Pancreas transplants have been tried with limited success in type 1 DM; gastric bypass surgery has been successful in many with morbid obesity and type 2 DM Adequate treatment of diabetes is thus important, as well as blood pressure control and lifestyle factors such as smoking cessation and maintaining a healthy body weight.





Study shows that Diabetes mellitus occurs throughout the world, but is more common (especially type 2) in the more developed countries. The greatest increase in prevalence is, however, expected to occur in Eastern Mediterranean (180%), Africa (160%) and Asia (155%) region, where most patients will probably be found by 2030. The increase in incidence of diabetes in developing countries follows the trend of urbanization and lifestyle changes, perhaps most importantly a "Western-style" diet.







This has suggested an environmental (i.e., dietary) effect, but there is little understanding of the mechanism(s) at the moment. The Centers for Disease Control has termed the change an epidemic. The National Diabetes Information Clearinghouse of the USA estimates that diabetes costs $132 billion in the United States alone every year.







About 5%-10% of diabetes cases in North America are type 1, with the rest being type 2. The fraction of type 1 in other parts of the world differs. Most of this difference is currently neither understood nor analysed. The American Diabetes Association cite the 2003 assessment of the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion that 1 in 3 Americans born after 2000 will develop diabetes in their lifetime.







Bangladesh played the pioneering role on getting a UN Resolution on diabetes: BADAS backed by the Government of Bangladesh played a pioneering role in both proposing and campaigning for the adoption of UN Resolution 61/225 in 2007 in the premise that as in developing countries, healthcare is geared towards episodic care, which needs to change to a chronic care model that integrates the healthcare system, the community, and self-management support.







A United Nations Resolution on diabetes certainly helps change this mind set. The UN Resolution has been a tremendous help in raising awareness. It has made controlling of diabetes job easier. It would also make policymakers, donors, and civil society aware of the problem. Many in developing countries with diabetes face discriminations in getting jobs. Awareness could go a long way towards ending this.











Dr. Muhammad Abdul Mazid, former Secretary and Chairman NBR, Currently Member of the National Council, Diabetes Association of Bangladesh. Email: [email protected] More people should know that type 2 is, to a large extent, preventable. The future need not be gloomy; a full and healthy life is possible with diabetes. That is a very important message for all affected by diabetes. The developing countries typically focus on communicable diseases. Non-communicable diseases like diabetes have been neglected. More attention is required urgently before these countries are overwhelmed by the diabetes epidemic.

