Sonakshi makes style statement in 'Retrospection'



SonakshiSinha on Wednesday offered a glimpse of her retro avatar for her fans. The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share a photo that she captioned as "#RETROspection". Sonakshi wore a peach skirt with a floral printed full sleeve black knot top.







She tied her hair with a pink ribbon and wore a ring on her right-hand finger to complete the retro look. Her make-up also matched the look.Sonakshi's retro look photograph keeps one guessing whether it was a teaser of an upcoming film for or just a photoshoot.







The actress recently shared that she was missing the hustle-bustle of work during the lockdown. The 'Dabangg' girl had shared a video on Instagram where she is seen getting her hair and make-up done.Sonakshi will next be seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' alongside Ajay Devgn. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.



