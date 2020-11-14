Amitabh left Leonardo speechless



Amitabh Bachchan received massive applaud from Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio after the two starred together in 'The Great Gatsby'.Bachchan's sheer talent and acting prowess left Leo stunned who couldn't help but sing praises of the Indian superstar.Talking about his experience of working with Bachchan, Leo told NDTV, "He couldn't be a gentler, wonderful individual to work with. And astoundingly talented. "





To come and play Meyer Wolfsheim in this movie and embody that roughness and a mystery, everything that comes out of his mouth is filled with so much more and so much presence."And then you see the camera cut and he's the perfect gentleman, just a joy to be around and a wonderful collaborator. He's a magnificent actor and I was honored to work with him," he added.







