Cruise beaten by Kate during Avatar 2's making



Tom Cruise is the biggest action star across the globe and there's no doubt about it. He has been an inspiration for many global superstars to perform breathtaking sequences. On the whole, his legacy of pulling off thrilling scenes is unbeatable.







But wait, it seems like he has got a competitor who is capable of matching his level. In fact, the challenger has beaten Tom's one record. The person we are talking about here is none other than Kate Winslet.Yes, you read that right! The 'Titanic' actress has beaten Tom in his own league by surpassing his noteworthy record.







It all happened while filming 'Avatar 2'. Below is what we are talking about.Kate Winslet performed an underwater record-breaking stunt during the shoot of 'Avatar 2'. She held her breath while filming for over seven-minute. In the due course, she surpassed Tom Cruise's record of holding a breath for six minutes. Tom did the same for 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation'.





