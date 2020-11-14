Alif, Kazi Faisal get their names in the Guinness World Records



Band Artcell's lead guitarist Kazi Faisal Ahmed and popular singer AlifAlauddin have earned their positions in the Guinness Book of World Records.The singing duo received the coveted title of 'Most videos in a music medley video' for their participation in this year's Rockin'1000 Global Gig. Kazi Faisal Ahmed and AlifAlauddin have already received their certificates online.





This year's Rockin'1000 Global Gig was organized online and 2500 musicians from 80 countries around the world participated in the program.The songs that were featured in the program includes - We Will Rock Yo by Queen, the rock version of What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong, You Get What You Give by New Radicals and Rockin All Over the World by Status Quo.





