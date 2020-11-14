Deepa, Sayeed, Nadia, Sabbir in docu-drama



TV actor and director Mir Sabbir always tries to stand behind the helpless people silently. During lockdown due to Corona pandemic, he did it frequently. This time to create awareness among the people, an awareness creating docu-drama titled 'BhalobasarBagan' has been made under the banner of Sabbir's own production house, Phuljhuri Media Ltd.





Directed by Bornonath Mir Sabbir he wrote story of the docu-drama. Shooting of the docu-drama was done at Pubail in Gazipur recently where DeepaKhandakar-Mir Sabbir and Nadia-SayeedBabu played the roles of husband-wife.





While talking about acting in the docu-drama Mir Sabbir said, "During Corona pandemic, this docu-drama has been made under the banner of my production house to create awareness among the people. Life of human being is like flower. Human being needs to take care like flowers. Especially during this pandemic time it is very necessary to take care of human being for own needs.







Then people will be protected. I have made this drama with this theme. Bornonath has made the drama nicely. The actors who acted in this docu-drama they performed really well. I believe it will be beneficiary for all. The docu-drama will be telecasted under Animal Welfare Department in different TV channels soon."



DeepaKhandakar said about acting in the docu-drama, "I like to act in such social awareness creating work. As an actress, I always feel comfortable and responsible to attach with such awareness creating activities. In fact, I have social responsibility.







Earlier, I was involved with such works with own interest. This time same thing also happened in case of this docu-drama." Nadia Ahmed shared her feelings by this way, "I always feel comfortable to be engaged with such social awareness creating works. In fact, there is a satisfaction in these works."





Leave Your Comments