This time 'Bachelor Point' in Noakhali



The shooting of the favorite drama series 'Bachelor Point' will be held in Noakhali. Kabila Brother, who played one of the most popular characters in the play directed by KajalArefin Omi, is also from Noakhali. In the play, Kabila is talking about the area of Noakhali where the shooting of Bachelor Point is starting.





Producer KajalArefin Omi said this information. This time the viewer will see various funny events happening in the village of Kabila on the screen.Omi said that Noakhali is very much involved with the Bachelor Point drama. This time the whole team of Bachelor Point is going to Noakhali. We will shoot for seven days at different locations in Noakhali.





In the future, the viewers will see the variations in the story of the play and the characters of Noakhali on the screenIn the third season of Bachelor Point, ZiaulHaquePolash is playing the role of Kabila, MishuSabbir is playing the role of Shubho, SanjanaSarkar is playing the role of Riya, ChashiAlam is playing the role of Habu Brother and Marjuk Russell is playing the role of Pasha Brother. The characters are very popular with the audience.Other characters include Abdullah Rana, MoniraMithu, Sabila Noor, MusafirShoaibBachchu, MukitZakaria, Shimul Sharma and others.





SumonPatwari and Sharaf Ahmed are being brought to life as new surprises of Bachelor Point. Their cocktail will be seen in the roles of Babu and Borhan.Meanwhile, TousifMahboob (Nehal) and ShamimHasanSarkar (Arefin) were in the first two seasons of 'Bachelor Point' but they are not in season three. The director said they don't need the story. They may come again in the future



