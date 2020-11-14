England confirms SL tour in Jan next year



Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that England has confirmed their tour of Sri Lanka for two Tests in January 2021, with both games being played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium to create a bubble.





"England will arrive around 3 January and they will have about 11 days before the first Test, which will be played from 14-18 January. The second Test will take place from 23-27 January," said SLC CEO Ashley de Silva confirming the dates.







England will not play any warm-up games against any Sri Lankan opposition, but according to De Silva they will play two warm-up matches amongst themselves. De Silva said that the England team would quarantine themselves for 14 days in the UK prior to leaving for Sri Lanka, reports Lankan media Daily FT.







"They would be coming on a chartered flight and will undergo the required PCR test before going into a bubble," he said. The series is part of the World Test Championship. It was postponed from March this year following the outbreak of COVID-19. Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka for three Tests in August was postponed because the team was asked to undergo a 14-day quarantine period on arrival in Sri Lanka, which is not the case with England.

