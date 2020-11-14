Bangladesh beat Nepal 2-0 in first friendly

Bangladesh forward Mahbubur Rahman celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Nepal at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Friday. -Collected



Hosts Bangladesh beat Nepal team by 2-0 goal in the first of the two FIFA friendly matches at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Friday.Bangladesh forward Nabib Newaz Jibon scored the first goal in the 10th-minute from a superb assist from Saad Uddin.







Bangladesh dominated the first half by 1-0 goal. Nepal tried their best to equalize the match playing pressing football in the 2nd half, but all the efforts went in vain. Bangladesh showed a good control over the ball in the in the match from very early. In the 79th minutes Substitute forward Mahbubur Rahman netted the second goal for Bangladesh and earned a morale-boosting victory ahead of next month's World Cup qualifier against Qatar.







This is the first victory for Bangladesh over Nepal since 2015. The men in red and green now ranked 187th in FIFA while Nepal now ranked 170th. Bangladesh and Nepal have played 23 matches so far, out of which Bangladesh won 13, lost seven and drew three. Bangladesh will play next match against the same opposition on Tuesday (November 17) at the same venue. Bangladesh squad: Goal Keepers: Shahidul Alam Sohel and Anisur Rahman.





Defenders: Topu Barman, Yeasin Khan, Bishwanath Ghosh, Susanto Tripura, Riadul Hasan, Rahmat Miya and Yasir Arafat.





Midfielders: Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Rabiul Hasan, Biplu Ahmed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sohel Rana, Jamal Bhuiyan (Captain), Manik Hossain Mollah and Rakib Hossain. Forwards: Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Towhidul Alam Sabuj, Saaduddin, Nabib Newaj Jibon, SM Bablu and Sumon Reza.



