Happy Diwali today



Today is happy Diwali, the festival of lights. The Hindu community will celebrate the festival following the health guidelines due to Covid-19 pandemic.Diwali is the festival of conquest of illumination over wickedness, cognition over ignorance and virtue over immoral.







The holy month of Kartik has witnessed great events giving all the reasons to celebrate Diwali as festival. Not only the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi from Samudramanthan is celebrated, the triumph of Lord Rama and his return to Ayodhya is also celebrated. Astrological calendar places the event of return of Pandavas on the day of new Moon to Hastinapur during the days of Diwali.







The brightest festival of Diwali concurs with Amavasya, darkest day of the year. Diwali has its horoscopic and astrological importance. Not only Diwali signifies the progression into New lunar year but also, the synchronism of the Sun and the Moon and the positions of planets during this festival makes it more commending and opportune time in astrology bringing back and prosperity in people's lives.







