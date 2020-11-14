Top US general vows to protect constitution



In his first public speech, the highest-ranking military officer of the US has reaffirmed the military's unwavering commitment to protecting the Constitution from tyranny in the midst of a chaotic week at the Pentagon.





"We are unique among militaries," said General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, adding: "We do not take an oath to a king or a queen, a tyrant or a dictator. We do not take an oath to an individual." Milley was speaking Wednesday at the dedication of an Army museum in a week that saw President Donald Trump fire Defense Secretary Mark Esper and install three staunch loyalists to senior Pentagon policy positions, reports AP.





The abrupt changes have raised fears about what Trump may try to do in his final two months of office - and whether the military's long held apolitical nature could be upended.Milley's comments, made as he stood alongside Esper's successor, acting defense chief Christopher Miller, reflected a view he has long been passionate about: the military's unequivocal duty to protect and defend the Constitution - what he called the "moral north star" for everyone in uniform.





Christopher Miller was appointed the Acting Defense Chief after US President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper earlier this week.Miller's selection was quickly followed by the installation of three additional Trump loyalists in the Pentagon, raising national anxieties around the possibility that the president will continue to ignore the 2020 election results and resist a peaceful transition of power.





