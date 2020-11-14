BD's first subscription based lit mag due in Dec 2020



"Fictionfactory is an idea generated in this pandemic." said Shoaib Sharbanam, the founder and managing editor of Fiction Factory. "I have been writing for many years now. In Bangladesh it's tough to earn our bread and butter through writing. You will notice that all the writers have to work elsewhere to earn their living.







They work as journalists, teachers or something else. So, it was in our mind for a long time to create a situation, a platform for the writers where they can write and earn money through it. It's because the writers don't get enough paid for their writings." He added.







Shoaib sharbanam told Asian Age more about the nature of the magazine, "Fiction factory is a subscription based online writing platform. The subscription fee is a thousand taka for a year. We are paying our writers in advance for their piece. On December we will publish our first issue."





The publisher of Fiction Factory is Asif Salehin. The Editor is Farid Kabir, Shoaib Sharbanam is the founder/managing editor. The art director is Anisuzzaman Sohel. He adds, "Many fiction writers will be writing in our magazine; Moinul Ahsan Saber, Mashrur Arefin, and many more. I am not looking to publish har cover books anymore. We are bringing 'web fiction' in to the literary scene of Bangladesh".





Fiction factory is working on a relatively new genre of literature called web fiction. Web fiction has been around since the dawn of internet. It first came into existence around 1995. This relatively new genre of literature, in 2019, according to Wikipedia, brought in for China a revenue of 2.5 billion US dollar. In Bangladesh Fiction Factory is the first one to start working on this.





There are many fascinating aspects to a web fiction. A web fiction typically runs for many days, months or even years. "A web fiction deals with popular genres of literature, such as thriller, detective, fantasy stories. It's not necessarily intellectual writing, could be complex though." says Sharbanam.He adds, "This is a post modern literature. Web fiction takes the full advantage and can add everything that is available. Such as images, videos, music etc. A web fiction cannot get published in print or book.







Why cannot a web fiction get published in a book? In reply to this question, Shoaib Sharbanam explained saying. "In a web fiction, for the necessity of my story, I might add a video to go along with the writing. I cannot do that in a hard copy book. I might add music or gif in a web fiction. Many web fictions have animated covers. You cannot really do that in traditional books."





In Fiction factory they have merged three important factors. One, they have introduced paid subscription to the readers. They are the first subscription based online literary magazine. "We are habituating the readers to purchase literary pieces online." said the managing editor of Fiction Factory. Secondly, they are going to pay their writers and the third is that they are introducing web fiction to Bangladeshi readers.Fictionfactory.org is their web address and can be found on facebook on this address fb.com/fictionfactorybd.





