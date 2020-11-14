'Govt emphasizes skilled-based education'



Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said the coronavirus pandemic has given us some opportunity in country's online education system and it will bring positive changes in the education sector in the future.





She said these while inaugurating a two-day online symposium on Friday organized by the East West University (EWU).Dipu Moni said, "The government is emphasizing on not only the traditional education but also skill-based education in various disciplines to make the students skilled citizens of international standard."







The Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of East West University (EWU) is organizing the two-day (13 and 14 November 2020) online symposium titled 'Transition from Traditional to Outcome Based Education: Call of the Hour'.





The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah, Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) Bangladesh, Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of EWU, Professor Dr M M Shahidul Hassan, Vice Chancellor of EWU. Teachers and researchers, including renowned professors from Asia, Europe, America and Australia, are taking part in the symposium.





