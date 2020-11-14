The Sun sets on Johnny Depp's career



Days after he lost his libel case with British newspaper The Sun, Johnny Depp was asked to resign from his role in Fantastic Beasts 3. Experts believe that it's only the start of how his career will be affected. Last week, in a 129-page ruling, Judge Andrew Nicol of the High Court in London dismissed Depp's libel against The Sun over a 2018 article that referred to the movie star as "wife-beater".







The reference was made in connection to the domestic abuse claims made by his ex-wife Amber Heard. The Judge found that the article was "substantially true". During the 16 days of this high-profile trial, Depp and Heard's 15-month marriage was picked apart by the Court, and the details of Depp's toxic, drug-fueled lifestyle were brought out to the public.







However, the actor had a "play or pay" clause in his contract, which means he gets paid regardless of whether the film is made, and even if he's not in the film. Depp will receive his full salary from the movie, he will be paid $10 million even though he only filmed one scene since the beginning of production. Fans are speculating that Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen will be replacing Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Leave Your Comments