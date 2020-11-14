Human chain, protest staged in Brahmanbaria



The Ulemas and madrassa students took out a massive procession from Jamia Yunusia Madrassa to the Press Club in Brahmanbaria district after Juma prayers to express solidarity with Muslim community in many countries who are upset with the inhuman treatment of Uyghur Muslims by the Communist Party of China. The police escorted the procession.







A prayer meeting seeking Dua for the victims of Uyghur persecution was also held. About 1300 to 1500 people participated in the function. They carried placards and banners depicting atrocities and harassment of Uighurs in the hands of Chinese regime.





The Chinese government has reportedly detained more than a million Muslims in reeducation camps. Human rights organizations, UN officials, and foreign governments are urging China to stop the crackdown.Similar protests were observed in New York, Tokyo, Nepal and Dhaka yesterday to mark the occasion of Independence Day of Islamic Republic of East Turkistan on November 12.









---Agency

