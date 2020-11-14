Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers



Continuing the tradition of spending Diwali with soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday may visit Jaisalmer to spend this Diwali with the soldiers of the Western border, reports said. From 2014, after he became the Prime Minister for the first time, he has been spending the day with soldiers. On Friday, a day before Diwali, the Prime Minister also urged the countrymen to light a diya as a salute to soldiers who "fearlessly protect our nation".





"Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," PM said. In 2019, Modi visited the "Hall of Fame" in Rajouri and also the Pathankot Airbase.





So far, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashnir on the occasion of Diwali thrice. In 2018, he visited Kedarnathand inspected a military post on he India-China border. In 2017, he visited Gurez sector of north Kashmir. PM Modi had spent his Diwali with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Himachal Pradesh in 2016 and in 2015, he had visited the Punjab border.









---HT

