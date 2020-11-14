'Bus torching act of sabotage'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the incidents of torching vehicles in the capital is an act of "sabotage by government agents". He came up with the allegation while addressing a Meet-the-Reporters program at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital on Friday, reports UNB.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "Our experience says there're some elements of this government that used to carry out such acts and incidents to stage sabotage. We also saw it in the past, they (govt agents) did it at different times to malign and accuse BNP." "I would like to clearly say BNP doesn't do such politics. From our previous experiences, we can say some government agents carry out such acts of sabotage to thwart a movement aimed at a better cause," he further said.





Mirza Fakhrul strongly condemned such incidents and demanded the government track down the offenders and put them on trial, no matter who they are.Some vehicles were torched at different parts of the capital, including Nayapaltan, Jatiya Press Club, Gulistan, Shahbagh areas, on Thursday. Several cases were filed with different police stations, including that of Ramna, Shahbagh and Paltan Model Police, against BNP leaders and activists on Friday.





Fakhrul protested the implication of BNP with the cases filed in connection with the vehicle-torching incidents. "What happened yesterday (Thursday) was a very sad and nasty incident. Those of us who do politics always work in a peaceful democratic way and think of democratic way. Such incidents happen when there's no democratic space in the country."





He said though their party chief Khaleda Zia has been in jail for nearly two years, its unity remains intact. "In such a situation, some party leaders usually quit the party, but there's still no division within the party. Our party is being run under collective leadership. Our standing committee meets every Saturday and takes the party's decisions. We think the role BNP has been playing at this critical time is the right one."







