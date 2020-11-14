'BNP's terrorist acts won't be tolerated'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP's terrorist acts will not be tolerated as AL along with people will give a befitting reply to them. He was addressing a press conference at the party president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital on Friday.Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP is carrying out its continuous sabotage and terrorist acts even during this humanitarian crisis triggered by coronavirus pandemic. We remained prepared to give a befitting reply to such anarchic activities as we did in the past."







Mentioning the incidents of setting fire to buses at several places in the city on Thursday, he said the sudden sabotage and anarchic activities proves that BNP could not come out from its traditional path of terrorism.The people are boycotting them again and again because of their terrorist activities, he said, adding that it is BNP's old habit to carry out attacks on innocent people to kill them and damage public properly to create a panicky situation to take political advantages.





Quader said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman had grasped the state power by misleading the people through carrying out killings and hatching conspiracies and created a panicky situation in the political arena by launching repression on political leaders."BNP was recognized as a terrorist organization in the international arena. Even now the party is continuing its evil acts defying all democratic rules and regulations. Yesterday's incident has proven it," he said.





