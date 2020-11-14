Georgia begins hand recount amid GOP infighting in state



Georgia on Friday will get fully underway with a hand recount of all ballots cast in its razor-close election between President Trump and President-elect Biden, in a move that won't change the result of the overall presidential race -- but one the Georgia secretary of state says will ensure there is faith in the state's results, reports Fox News.





The recount of every ballot in the state by hand must start in every county by Friday morning and be completed by Wednesday, which is two days before the state's goal to have the election results certified by Nov 20. Some counties began their recount on Thursday. "With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, in a briefing Wednesday, adding that the recount will "build confidence."





The recount comes as Raffensperger is under fire from his own party, with both Republican senators from the state calling for his resignation in a statement that insinuated a lack of transparency and that illegal votes may have been counted, but did not cite specific evidence of fraud.







"The management of Georgia elections has become an embarrassment for our state. Georgians are outraged, and rightly so. We have been clear from the beginning: every legal vote cast should be counted. Any illegal vote must not," Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., said in a joint statement. "And there must be transparency and uniformity in the counting process. This isn't hard. This isn't partisan. This is American."





Raffensperger shot back at the senators in a statement rejecting their calls for resignation. "As a Republican, I am concerned about Republicans keeping the U.S. Senate," Raffensperger said in a Monday statement. "I recommend that Senators Loeffler and Perdue start focusing on that."





Leave Your Comments