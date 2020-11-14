Prisoner found dead in Barishal jail





A prisoner was found dead at the washroom of Barishal Central Jail hospital early Saturday.





The deceased was identified as Hanif Khalifa, 40, son of Ali Mohammad Khalifa of Madhukhati in Bakerganj upazila.





Proshanto Kumar Banik, jail super of Barishal Central Jail, said Hanif used to live at Kashimpur in Barisla city with his family.





On October 1, Hanif was sent to jail in a case filed for violating his speech impaired daughter, he said.





Later, the jail authorities found the hanging body of Hanif from the washroom of the hospital early Saturday, said the jail super.





The body was sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

