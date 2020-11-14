Celebral palsy treatment: A new horizon opens up

A new horizon has opened up as surgery of celebral palsy (CP) which refers to a group of disorders that affect muscle movement and coordination, can be carried out at Tk one lakh at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the capital.







Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury came up with the information while addressing a seminar on the surgical procedure of celebral palsy at the auditorium of the hospital on Saturday.







Dr Zafrullah said, “Poverty, ignorance and negligence to women is the reasons behind the rise of the disease (celebral palsy) in Bangladesh.”







“Malnutrition and lack of oxygen to the brain during labor and delivery can cause celebral palsy. We should remain aware to prevent the disease. If one is afflicted with the disease, surgical operation can cure it. Though the treatment is expensive, we (Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital) charges only one lakh taka for the surgery of celebral palsy,” he further said.







Professor Dr Mostafa Mahbub, a pediatric neuro surgeon at Dhaka Shishu Hospital, Dr Nazmul Haque, assistant professor at the National Institute of Neuroscience, Professor Dr Mezbah Uddin, Gonoshasthaya Kendra press adviser Jahangir Alam Mintoo and Dr Kona Chowdhury also addressed the seminar.







Neurosurgeon Professor Dr Faridul Islam Chowdhury presented the keynote at the program. He successfully conducted an operation on a child with celebral palsy for the first time in Bangladesh on November 1.







According to Wikipedia, cerebral palsy is a group of permanent movement disorders that appear in early childhood. Signs and symptoms vary among people and over time. Often, symptoms include poor coordination, stiff muscles, weak muscles, and tremors. There may be problems with sensation, vision, hearing, swallowing, and speaking.

