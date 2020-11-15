Danobir Mahesh Chandra Bhattacharya College opens

Danobir Mahesh Chandra Bhattacharya Bidyapit College has been inaugurated in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria with colorful programs.







Mohammad Ebadul Karim Bulbul, a lawmaker elected from Brahmanbaria-5 (Nabinagar), as the chief guest inaugurated the college by cutting ribbon on Saturday.







Chaired by founder of the college Montasir Mohiuddin Apu, the program was addressed by Nabinagar Upazila Awami League President and former lawmaker Faizur Rahman Badal, Senior Vice President Niaz Mohammad Khan, General Secretary MA Halim, Upazila Chairman Mohammad Moniruzzaman Monir. Md Mostafa Kamal conducted the function.







MP Bulbul, a member of the parliamentary standing committee on information ministry, said, “The present government has been implementing landmark projects to develop education sector in the country. A massive development has been made in the sector due to education-friendly policy of the government.”







The college at Bitghar village will enlighten the area, he hoped.







It is mentionable that Mahesh Chandra Bhattacharya was a philanthropist, who set up different educational organizations with a view to spreading light to people. With a view to eternalizing the memories of this great man, Montasir Mohiuddin Apu, a businessman and social worker, has built up the college at Bitghar village with his own funds.

Leave Your Comments