Boimela in the time of corona pandemic



"The upcoming Ekushey Boimela can last for 10/12 days considering the pandemic. The book lover would (have to) buy the books within these limited days." Sabyasachi Hazra, renowned artist who created the logo for Bangabandhu's birth centenary, posed alternative ideas regarding taking measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus. He told The Asian Age, "Bangle academy could arrange an online platform for all the publishers to sell books to the readers to buy online."





"This year, every publisher is facing financial doom because of the pandemic. So, Bangla Academy could arrange to install uniform book houses under a low budget - not too decorative, and everyone gets the same looking stall. This should reduce the cost for the publishers." He opined.Sabyasachi also suggested, "This year, they could apply a ticket system for entering; 10 maybe 15 taka per person and everyone will be provided with a good quality gloves and a mask.







Fresh masks and gloves would contain the spreading of the virus." When talking to Hasan Azizul Haque, he told Asian Age, "Wearing of the masks should be made mandatory and I think the stalls in boimela could have more spaces in between them. In doing so the book fair might need to expand in size.





It should be made easier for the readers to buy and check books before buying."This year, Hasan Azizul Haque is set to publish a book in the book fair. The book includes many unpublished poems, some poem translations and several articles on various topics. He was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 1999 and Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1970.





Renowned poet Nirmalendu Goon told us that "though I do not get much chances to move around anymore, but if they (the authorities) ensure to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks, I might visit the boimela . A book called 'Nirmalendu Goon Online' is set to be published. "It's a collection of interviews which I took online", he added.





Nirmalendu Goon was awarded The Independence Day Award by the Government of Bangladesh in 2016.Ekushey Padak winning writer Harishankar Jaladas, told Asian Age, "I personally think that The book fair should take place. Otherwise there will a huge cultural gap. Of course we will have to take measurements to prevent the virus from spreading.""We need more and more public awareness. The readers should know to wear a mask, and maintain the social distancing", he insisted.





He also pointed out that, "The books stalls in previous times were placed closely. This time the interval between bookstalls should be increased, and in that case the book fair could increase in size. Other option is to reduce the number of participant publishers. In that case, the publishers who publish good quality books and have always abided the rules given by bangle academy should be chosen. But I would prefer to increase the perimeter".





He informed Asian Age, "This year I have two short story books, and two novels to be published. Two of them are 'Batashe Boithar Shabda' from Prothoma Prokashon, and 'Gagan Shapuri' from Anyaprokash. It is a collection of ten short stories on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and liberation war."





Bangla Academy had asked for applications from book publishing houses to participate in the 2021 Amar Ekushey Boi Mela. Director of Bangla Academy Dr Jalal Ahmed had signed a press release mentioning that submissions of applications deadline were September 30, 2020.All information and rules and regulations regarding the book fair are available on the Bangla Academy website (www.ba21bookfair.com).







