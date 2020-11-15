Record breaking tow reaches Chattogram



The longest tow ever to go through the Suez Canal has reached Chattogram at the end of last month. The tow carried cooling pipes for the Matarbari power plant. The pipes, manufactured by Pipelife Norway, started their journey from Norway on 19 August and sailed for more than 70 days before reaching Bangladesh.





The convoy was more than a kilometer long including the tug and tow wire. This was the longest tow to have ever crossed the Suez Canal since it was built in 1869. The total weight of the tow was 3850 tons. In total, the length of the journey was 16,300 kilometers. The pipes are an essential component of the US$ 4.5 billion Matarbari power plant project located in Maheshkhali of Cox's Bazar.





