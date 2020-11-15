'Utmost importance will be given to 'diplomatic economy'



Bangladesh is now giving utmost importance to the diplomatic economy to offset the damages caused by the global recession due to Covid-19 pandemic, said Foreign Minister AKM Abdul Momen.He was exchanging views with newsmen at the Circuit House in Natore on Saturday.





Dr Momen said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved unimaginable success in developing political, economic and international relations with the outside world. In order to maintain the continuity of this success, initiatives have been taken to create a market for exportable products with skilled manpower in foreign markets."





"Various plans have been taken to attract foreign investors in manpower, natural resources and tourism sector of Bangladesh. At the same time, special initiatives have been taken to expand the export trade and its scope. Recently, new markets for manpower exports have emerged in Uzbekistan, Poland and Croatia. Bangladeshi workers are working in these three countries with efficiency and reputation. We are laying emphasis on creating skilled manpower," he further said.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to ensure harassment-free quality services for expatriate workers, Dr Momen said, adding that attempts are being made to provide related services by creating an app for this purpose.







We have instructed the ambassadors of Bangladesh stationed in different countries to pay special attention to the expatriate workers brothers and sisters, he added.Presided over by Natore DC Md Shahriaz, the meeting was also addressed by Natore-2 MP Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Natore-1 MP Shahidul Islam Bakul, SP Liton Kumar Saha and others. Earlier, the Foreign Minister visited Uttara Ganobhaban and Bangajjwal Rajbari in Natore.











---Naimur Rahman, Natore





Leave Your Comments