Edible oil price breaks record



Record-breaking hike of edible oil price causes immense sufferings to the low-income people during the ongoing corona pandemic. Most of the importers have started making stocks of edible oil in fear of further lockdown, if the corona situation deteriorates in upcoming winter. As a result, the market of edible oil has become unstable.





Soybean and palm oil prices have increased by Tk 10 to Tk 15 on per litter recently. At present, loose palm oil is being sold at Tk 90 per liter and soybean oil at Tk 100 per liter. On the other hand, per liter of soybean oil with bottle is being sold between Tk 105 and Tk 110 at different markets. As a result, soybean oil price has been increased around 18 percent and palm oil at 32 percent compared to the last year.





During the spot visit to several markets including Palashi, Hatirpul, Dhanmondi, Malibagh and Khilgaon, this correspondent found that a liter of Fresh, Rupchanda or Teer brand oil with bottle is now being sold at Tk 110, Two liter at Tk 225 and five liter between Tk 550 and Tk 560 in the retail market.





Insider said, the demand of soybean increases in the winter season as the palm oil gets stagnated. During the winter season, the price of soybean oil goes up, while the price of palm oil goes down.This year, the scenario of different markets is completely different. The prices of both soybean and palm oil are on the rise continuously. The record of price hiking has been broken down in this time.





According to Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, the price of soybean price was Tk 3,500 to Tk 3,450 per ton in the beginning of last month. Then, the trend is on for the every week. Now price of soybean is between Tk 3680 and Tk 3700 for per ton at global market.





They said, import of edible oil greatly reduced due to suspension of flights during the corona pandemic. The complexity is yet to remove from some of the countries in the world. Importers can't import the oil as per their demand. Mohammad Nazim, an edible oil trader at Kawran Bazaar told The Asian Age that, "The price of per maund soybean oil usually remains in Tk 3,000. But the price is increasing day by day due to its high demand.







The price of consumer goods in the country has started to fluctuate since when the corona virus infection started. Though, the global lockdown has been eased in a little bit at different places of the globe since July last, the export-import activities are yet to be normalized in some countries due to different reasons. This is why, many importers are facing trouble to import the goods.





Experts said, a trend to make stock of food and other consumer item has been created at different countries of the world in fear of next wave of corona pandemic. But, Bangladesh is not importing enough products in a bid to meet the probable future crisis.







An edible oil trader of Khatunganj said, "Leading oil import and refining mills are not able to supply edible oil as per the demand. Edible oil price is low in world market. But the price is on rising trend in Bangladesh due to lack of proper monitoring by the authorities concerned.They said, the traders are selling super palm oil in the name of soybean oil. Many times, traders make huge profits by mixing soybean oil with super palm oil. Consumers urged the authorities concerned to beef up surveillance in the market to prevent instability.





