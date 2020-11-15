'Govt starts the old game again'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government has restarted an "old game of setting trap to eliminate BNP".He came up with the allegation while addressing the biennial conference of a faction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) held at the Jatiya Press Club in the city on Saturday, reports UNB.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "You've noticed many buses were set on fire in Dhaka on Thursday last by miscreants. Awami League leaders are trying to shift the blame onto BNP for it. Like its previous old game, they'll carry out such subversive acts by their agents to put the blame on BNP."







"I would like to say no one should step into such traps. We've to move with people and continue the movement together with them. BNP has no relation in any way with those who're carrying out such acts of sabotage. I strongly condemn such incidents," the BNP leader said.

He called upon the government to find out those involved in such acts and put them on trial.





