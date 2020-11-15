'BNP trying to take revenge on people'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that the BNP is to taking revenge on people after voters rejected the party in the election.He came up with the remarks while addressing a virtual conference at the Bagmara Upazila in Rajshahi district on Saturday.







Saying that the killing of people and terrorism are BNP's political culture, Quader said in past they had enjoyed killing people using petrol bombs and in arson attacks.He said that the recent incidents of bus torching were quite similar to BNP's sabotage and setting fire to vehicles in 2013. There is video footage of the bus burning incident which showed an old and familiar story, he said.





The Awami League leader said police are trying to unravel the mystery of a phone conversation centering the incident.Talking about the ruling party, Quader said no pocket committee would be allowed and those who are sacrificing and dedicated to the party would be included in the committees.





Leave Your Comments